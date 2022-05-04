BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

