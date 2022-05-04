Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE BCX opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.62.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
