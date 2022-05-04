Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BCX opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

