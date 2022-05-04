BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BST opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

