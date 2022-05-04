BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BST opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $61.70.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
