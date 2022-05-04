BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BBN stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
