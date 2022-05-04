BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.