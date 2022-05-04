Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMAQ stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

