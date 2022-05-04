Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.5-$971.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.62 million, a P/E ratio of 148.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blucora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.