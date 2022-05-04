Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.03 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BSIF stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.72. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 116.60 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.50 ($1.73). The stock has a market cap of £674.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.51), for a total value of £42,350 ($52,904.43).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

