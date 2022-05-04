Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

