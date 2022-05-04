BM Technologies (BMTX) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BM Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BM Technologies alerts:

This table compares BM Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 26.13% 45.94% 19.06% BM Technologies Competitors 28.75% 12.50% 1.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BM Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 BM Technologies Competitors 2271 9707 7732 570 2.33

BM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.96%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million $17.58 million 9.88 BM Technologies Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.57

BM Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BM Technologies rivals beat BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc., through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.