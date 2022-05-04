BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.88 ($69.35).

BNP stock opened at €51.32 ($54.02) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($72.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.83 and its 200-day moving average is €57.14.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

