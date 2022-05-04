BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.88 ($69.35).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €51.32 ($54.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.14. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

