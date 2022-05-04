BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €62.30 ($65.58) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.88 ($69.35).

EPA BNP opened at €51.32 ($54.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.14. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

