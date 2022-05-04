BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($65.58) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.88 ($69.35).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.32 ($54.02) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.14. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

