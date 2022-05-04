Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on LCNB Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for LCNB in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCNB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LCNB during the third quarter worth $6,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

