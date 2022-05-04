boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

