boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.50.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

