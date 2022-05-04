Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.
NYSE BOOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78.
Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
