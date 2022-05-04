Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.