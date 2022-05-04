Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “
NYSE:BQ opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Boqii by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Boqii by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boqii by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
