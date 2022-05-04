Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.40.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.50 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$42.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

