BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5-16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.92 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

