Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

