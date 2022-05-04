Bowlero (BOWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bowlero to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowlero stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.90.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowlero stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

