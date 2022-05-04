Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.