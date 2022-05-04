BP (LON:BP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.63 ($6.25).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 414.25 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.82.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($464.02). Insiders have bought a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 in the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.