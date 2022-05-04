BP (LON:BP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 500.63 ($6.25).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 414.25 ($5.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.82. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The firm has a market cap of £81.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($460.96). Insiders bought a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

