BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday.

BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.55. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

