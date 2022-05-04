BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

