BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 503.13 ($6.29).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 414.25 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.82.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Insiders acquired 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

