BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect BrainsWay to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.08.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

