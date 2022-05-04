BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BRCC opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

