BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

