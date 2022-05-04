Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

