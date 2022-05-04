Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

BWB stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $451.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.29%. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

