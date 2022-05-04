Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.78.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

