Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

