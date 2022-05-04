BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 154,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,478 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.51%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

