Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.

NYSE EAT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.84.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brinker International by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

