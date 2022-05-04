British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BATS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 3,675 ($45.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,783.89 ($47.27).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,365.50 ($42.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($43.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,223.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,972.32.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.15), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($347,999.48).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

