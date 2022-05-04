Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.99) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.99) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.64 ($12.29).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.31) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 872.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.72).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

