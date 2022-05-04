Brixmor Property Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 102.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

