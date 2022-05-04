Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

