Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

