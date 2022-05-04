Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.27. Equifax posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

