Brokerages Anticipate Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

NYSE:FOA opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

