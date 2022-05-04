Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 billion and the highest is $16.33 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $65.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

HPQ stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

