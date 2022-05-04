Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,590,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUMA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

