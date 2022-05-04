Brokerages Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $386.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

