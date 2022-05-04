Brokerages Anticipate Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Light & Wonder posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Light & Wonder.

LNW stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,855. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

