Brokerages Anticipate N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Brokerages expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report sales of $90.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NABL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

