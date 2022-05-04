Brokerages Anticipate N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Brokerages expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report sales of $90.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NABL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.
About N-able (Get Rating)
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on N-able (NABL)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.