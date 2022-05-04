Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.89 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to post sales of $356.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $347.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYCB opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

